Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Vericel stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 212,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,738. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 292.41 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

