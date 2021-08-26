Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $20.80 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,265 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Boot Barn worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $9,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 232,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,067. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.