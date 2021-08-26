Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.69. 345,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,775. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $275.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

