SuperFarm Market Cap Hits $87.50 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001824 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $87.50 million and approximately $76.34 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008047 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

