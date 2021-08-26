Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.00.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $166.62. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

