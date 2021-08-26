Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,355. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,805 shares of company stock worth $26,952,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Switch by 169,985.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $56,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

