Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 62,471 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its stake in Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Switch by 23.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Switch by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.