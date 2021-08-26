Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €109.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €116.93 ($137.57).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.41. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.