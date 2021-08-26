Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $195.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.62.

SYNA stock opened at $177.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 103,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

