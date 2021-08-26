Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham Sells 16,186 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $4,764,792.45.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $327.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

