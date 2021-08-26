Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $314.00 to $349.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $327.17 and last traded at $325.17, with a volume of 6122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.95.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.08. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

