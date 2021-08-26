Syverson Strege & Co Buys 220,685 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 2,640.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,685 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.65% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,983,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 182,774 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 743,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,099 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,263. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56.

