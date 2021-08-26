Syverson Strege & Co Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

