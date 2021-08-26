Syverson Strege & Co Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,222,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,214,000 after buying an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

