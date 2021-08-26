Syverson Strege & Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $562,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 36,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,904. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

