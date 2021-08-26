Syverson Strege & Co Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.50. 2,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,874. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.