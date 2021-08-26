T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,524,000 after buying an additional 136,286 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.86 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

