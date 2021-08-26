Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 16,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 310,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $816.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

