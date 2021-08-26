Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

