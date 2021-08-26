Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

