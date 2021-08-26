Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.15. 2,414,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,857. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

