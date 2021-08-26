Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TARS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

TARS opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $482.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $48,059.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

