TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 3.7%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.38 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 10,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 525,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.
TASK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $34,529,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.