TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 3.7%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.38 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 10,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 525,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $34,529,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

