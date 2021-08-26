TD Securities Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.55.

Shares of BCE opened at C$64.70 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

