TD Securities Lowers Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Price Target to C$53.00

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its price target decreased by TD Securities to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at C$38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.23. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of C$27.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.47.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.