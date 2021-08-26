Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.33

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

