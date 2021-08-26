Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,421 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenable stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -167.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

