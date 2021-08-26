Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

