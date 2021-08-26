TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of TRSSF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 273,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

