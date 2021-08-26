The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE BA opened at $221.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

