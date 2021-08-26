The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $222.26. The stock had a trading volume of 91,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699,801. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.