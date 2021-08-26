The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CLX stock opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

