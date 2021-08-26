The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sets New 12-Month High at $449.50

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $449.50 and last traded at $448.25, with a volume of 1727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $444.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

