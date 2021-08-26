The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $105.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

BILI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.41.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

