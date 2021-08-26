The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

The Hackett Group stock remained flat at $$19.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,657. The company has a market cap of $584.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

