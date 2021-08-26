The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CUBA remained flat at $$5.94 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
