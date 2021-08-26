The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CUBA remained flat at $$5.94 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

