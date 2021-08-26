The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 18,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

