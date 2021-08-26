The J. M. Smucker Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.11.

Shares of SJM opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.60.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

