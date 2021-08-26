The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post sales of $838.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $829.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. The Middleby posted sales of $634.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,290 shares of company stock worth $1,646,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $184.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.66. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

