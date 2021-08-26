The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 210.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

MOS opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

