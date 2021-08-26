The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

