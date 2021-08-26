The Sandbox Achieves Market Cap of $606.83 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $606.83 million and approximately $1.21 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

