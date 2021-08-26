The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $73.45. 54,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,376. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

