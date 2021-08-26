The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Rating Reiterated by Argus

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 941,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

