The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

The York Water has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The York Water has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The York Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of The York Water worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

