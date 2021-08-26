Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $18.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

