Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $64.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00089316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00287515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015891 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

