Thomas O. Might Sells 794 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,045.00, for a total value of $1,623,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,042.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,935.97. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cable One by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cable One by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cable One by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

