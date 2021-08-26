THORChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $133.57 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $133.57 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00019973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00118385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,582.25 or 0.99967517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.74 or 0.01010237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.98 or 0.06650553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,556,160 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

