Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $64,888.51

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $64,888.51 and $130,732.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00356439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

